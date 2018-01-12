Padmavat row: Over 90 fringe group members protesting outside CBFC headquarters detained, say Mumbai Police

Protest outside CBFC headquarters. ( Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Protest outside CBFC headquarters. ( Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Mumbai Police has detained over 90 members of the Shri Karni Sena and other fringe groups who were protesting outside the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC )headquarters in South Mumbai. The members were protesting against the clearance given by CBFC to screen the movie, Padmavat in theatres later this month.In the past, owing to the violent protests and death threats given out to the cast of the period drama, the Mumbai Police had extended security to the actors and director of the movie. According to the police while director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was put under security cover after protesters from alleged Rajput fringe groups vandalised the sets a few months ago, the actors – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were extended security in November after the self-proclaimed guardians of the Rajput clan, Shri Karni Sena threatened to physically harm the actress. The fringe outfit has also announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore to anyone who beheads Bhansali and chops off Padukone’s nose.

“Bhansali has been under security cover for a while now but owing to threat perception security has been extended to the actors,” said another senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The police have provided armed men and a convoy to Bhansali and similar security arrangements are provided to the actors. ” All the two actors will be under round-the-clock security cover until the release of the movie. Post the release, their security will be assessed and the cover will stay until threat perception continues,” added the official.

Other than the security cover by police, Bhansali has also been advised to deploy additional guards on the sets and promotional events. Bhansali’s December release casts Padukone in the titular role. Singh features as Sultan Alauddin Khilji and actor Shahid Kapoor plays Padukone’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. The fringe outfits have been protesting claiming the movie brings dishonour to Rajputs and their queen Rani Padmini.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App