Padmaavat: Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court issues notice to censor board chief

THE LUCKNOW bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi, asking him to reply within three weeks to the court’s previous order in connection to the movie Padmaavat, which is set to be released on January 25. Justice Mahendra Dayal fixed next date of hearing on February 12.

The court issued the notice on a petition filed by Kamta Prasad Singhal, who submitted that he had last year filed a public interest litigation, seeking ban on the release of the movie because it “glorified” Sati, which is an offence. The court, on November 9 last year, had dismissed the PIL but permitted the petitioner to move his grievance through a representation to the CBFC.

It had directed the CBFC to decide the representation expeditiously, if possible within three weeks, from the date of submission of the complaint. Singhal stated that while he had moved the representation before CBFC on November 13, no decision has been taken on his complaint till date. At this, the high court issued a notice to Joshi.

