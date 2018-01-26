Sanjay Leela Bhansali behind attack on school bus in Gurgaon: Karni Sena

Lokendra Singh Kalvi added that the Karni Sena will continue its protest against the film, which released on Thursday. Lokendra Singh Kalvi added that the Karni Sena will continue its protest against the film, which released on Thursday.

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) on Thursday alleged that Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was behind the attack on a school bus at Gurgaon on Wednesday. “The attack on the school bus was not an act by any Rajput or Hindu group. I am absolutely sure that Bhansali and his network are behind the attack. It is not the dharma of a Rajput or a Kshatriya to attack children,” said Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

He added that the Sena will continue its protest against the film, which released on Thursday.

“There are efforts being made to implicate and defame the Karni Sena. We will continue our protest against the film in the coming days,” said Kalvi.

He also claimed that those who watched the film have given negative reviews.

“We have received 112 videos from various sources where the general public is seen expressing their disappointment over the film. Now it’s absolutely clear that the people from all communities have given the film a big thumbs down,” he claimed.

Kalvi said that the Sena’s ‘janta curfew’ couldn’t be a complete success because of a “north-south divide”.

“I wanted to meet the chief ministers of a few southern states but couldn’t do so after the Supreme Court order. As a result, the janta curfew couldn’t be completely successful in the south because of a north-south divide,” said Kalvi.

Screengrab from the video showing school children huddled in a Gurgaon school bus which was attacked by protesters.

Meanwhile, the Chittorgarh unit of Shri Rajput Karni Sena Thursday claimed that it will make a movie on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother.

“The film will be titled ‘Leela ki Leela’ and a story is being worked out. An auspicious occasion (to begin work) will be chosen within the fortnight and hopefully it will be completed within the year,” said Govind Singh Khangarot, district president of Kalvi faction of SRKS in Chittor.

On its subject matter, he said, “Bhansali has hurt the honour of Maa Padmini. Hence we are also making the film. However, it will be one of which Bhansali will be proud.”

