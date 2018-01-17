Padmaavat won’t be screened in Haryana: Cabinet

The movie is scheduled to release on January 25 The movie is scheduled to release on January 25

SANJAY LEELA Bhansali’s latest movie Padmaavat will not be screened in Haryana. A decision to ban the movie was taken Tuesday by the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. During the Cabinet meeting, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said screening of the movie may cause law and order problems across the state and thus it should be banned. The Cabinet supported his proposal and the CM too agreed.

The Cabinet also took some other vital decisions Tuesday. In order to ensure ethical medical practices in treatment and patient care, the Haryana government decided to promulgate an Ordinance for adoption of Clinical Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Act, 2010. With the implementation of this Act, all the hospitals with more than 50 beds will be covered under this Act.

The state government will now be empowered to take effective action against clinical establishments indulging in fraudulent or unethical practices under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. “The Act will also ensure quality care and treatment to the patients at fair and affordable price,” Captain Abhimanyu said while briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

“A decision to this effect was necessitated because at present, there is no legislation in the state to regulate and register the clinical establishments in order to ensure minimum standards of facilities and services for providing quality health care. The Ordinance will cover the clinical establishments having more than 50 beds” he added.

Several stakeholders, including Indian Medical Association, Haryana had urged the state government that small clinical establishments having up to 50 beds capacity be exempted initially from applicability of the Act as at present they lack the capacity and preparedness to comply with the provisions of the Act. The IMA has pleaded that since such establishments are usually managed by single doctor, it shall be difficult for them to fulfill the requirements of the Act.

