Padmaavat violence: Law and order must be maintained, will be happy after its release in Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

On the backdrop of violence in various parts of India a day before the release of film Padmaavat, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said law and order must be maintained and she would be happy if it is released in Bengal. Meanwhile, Kolkata police has already alerted all police stations and cops will be deployed inside and outside multiplexes and movie theatres where Padmaavat is being released tomorrow. Violent protests broke out in different parts of India a day before the film’s release.

“Everyone should adhere to the verdict of the court. It is a constitutional body. The name has also been changed from Padmavati to Padmaavaat. Government’s must adhere to court verdict. I will be happy after it releases in Bengal,” said chief minister speaking with media persons at Nabanna (state secretariat).

“Law and order must be maintained. The organizations who are creating trouble are pro-BJP organizations. Like Bajrang Dal and others. BJP must restraint such organizations. I appeal for peace,” said Mamata Banerjee.

In November last year, amidst the controversy, Mamata Banerjee in a public meeting had announced support for the film and welcomed Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kolkata for the film’s premier. “If they cannot release it is any other state, we will make special arrangement for Padmavati. Bengal will be happy and proud to screen the film,” she had said. Meanwhile, Kolkata police has made special security arrangements keeping in mind the release of the film.

“No hooliganism will be tolerated. If anyone tries to create trouble we will take action as per law,” said a senior Kolkata police officer.

All police stations have been alerted especially those which cover multiplexes and movie theatres. Armed policemen will be present inside and outside all movie theatres where the film is being released. Added to this special police teams headed by senior officers will make rounds of movie theatres are surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incident.

