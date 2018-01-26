Padmaavat row: Supreme Court to hear pleas for contempt proceedings against four states, Karni Sena

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

THE SUPREME Court will on Monday hear two separate petitions seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana and the Karni Sena for not following its order allowing the release of Padmaavat movie.

“All fresh petitions will be taken up on Monday,” a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and S Y Chandrachud said when the petitions were mentioned before it.

One of the pleas has been filed by Congress sympathiser Tehseen Poonawala and the other by an advocate, Vineet Dhanda.

The petitioners referred to various orders of the apex court allowing exhibition of the movie in theatres across India and the direction that states were duty bound to ensure law and order. They contended that violence was happening despite this.

Citing freedom of expression and recalling instances of courts refusing to ban works of literature and art, the Supreme Court on January 18 stayed the notifications issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting screening of the film and also restrained other states from issuing similar notifications. It underlined that “valued constitutional rights” were at stake, and added that it is the “duty and obligation of states to maintain law and order”.

Although Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh approached the apex court seeking modification of this order, the court dismissed their plea on January 23. It also told the Shri Rajput Karni Sena that the filmmaker had issued disclaimer to the effect that it was a work of fiction.

