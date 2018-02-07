Padmaavat row: Rajasthan HC quashes FIR against Bhansali, actors

The movie was screened for Justice Mehta at a private theatre in Jodhpur on Monday under heavy police cover. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) The movie was screened for Justice Mehta at a private theatre in Jodhpur on Monday under heavy police cover. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after its judge, Justice Sandeep Mehta, watched ‘Padmaavat’ in a special screening in Jodhpur on Monday evening.

The FIR had been lodged following a complaint against the trio by Virendra Singh and Nagpal Singh Rathore of Nagaur at Deedwana police station in Nagaur district. The FIR had been lodged under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Bhansali and the actors had prayed that the FIR be quashed, after which the court had said in January, “In order to test veracity of the allegations levelled in the FIR impugned, the disputed movie has to be perused.”

The movie was screened for Justice Mehta at a private theatre in Jodhpur on Monday under heavy police cover. Mehta quashed the FIR on Tuesday, observing that nothing objectionable, as claimed by the respondents Virendra Singh and Nagpal Rathore, has been displayed in the movie.

