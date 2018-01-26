‘Padmaavat’ row: No protests in Rajasthan, says police

Padmaavat release was protested by several organisations, including the Karni Sena, in many states, including Rajasthan. Padmaavat release was protested by several organisations, including the Karni Sena, in many states, including Rajasthan.

No protests were witnessed in Rajasthan on Friday against the controversial film “Padmaavat” till afternoon, a police official said. The Sanjay Leela Bansali-directed period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh was released across the country on Thursday amid tight security.

The film’s release was protested by several organisations, including the Karni Sena, in many states, including Rajasthan. “No incidence of protest or rally was reported in the state as the fringe group, Karni Sena, had announced that they will not protest considering Republic Day celebrations,” Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, N R K Reddy said. He said that yesterday an incident of stone pelting was reported in Udaipur, but no fresh incident occurred today.

Shree Rajput Karni Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Thursday had announced that the ‘Janta Curfew’ will be imposed post noon when Republic Day celebrations are over. Reddy said that ample security measures had been taken to ensure that law and order is maintained.

He said that none of the multiplexes in Rajasthan is showing “Padmaavat” as theatre owners have refrained from screening the controversial movie in the state.

