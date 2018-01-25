Padmaavat release: Contempt pleas in SC against four states, Karni Sena; hearing on January 29

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court will on January 29 hear two separate petitions seeking contempt action against four states as well as Sri Karni Sena for violating orders allowing the release of Padmaavat. The Bollywood period drama was screened today amid security.

Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla has filed a contempt petition seeking against Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments for failing to contain mobs protesting against the film. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had moved the apex court for recall of the order staying the ban on the movie.

A lawyer, too, has filed a separate plea seeking similar contempt action against Karni Sena and its office-bearers for violating apex court orders.

A plea for quashing of certification granted to film ‘Padmaavat’ was also mentioned in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, which the court refused to entertain and asked the Jauhar Smriti Sansthan to move the Supreme Court as it permitted release of the film.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday rejected the final attempt by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ban Padmaavat saying, “It’s an order, better abide by it. You (states) can advise people not to watch the movie.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd