Padmaavat protests: Two held in Uttar Pradesh for throwing petrol bomb at theatre

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: January 29, 2018 1:53 am
Padmaavat, Padmaavat protests, UP petrol bomb hurled at Chandra theatre, Padmaavat movie, UP police, indian express Two youths have been arrested for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb at a theatre screening Padmaavat in Muzaffarnagar.
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on the premises of a single screen theatre screening Padmaavat in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday night.

According to police, the two came on a bike and threw a petrol bomb while a show was on.

“The youths, Karnal Singh Chauhan and Abhishek Singh Chauhan, both aged around 19, reached Chandra theatre around 8 pm on Saturday and threw a petrol bomb. But, it fell away from the hall and did not cause much damage,” said Anil Kumar, SHO, Kotwali police station.

“They left the bike and fled. We traced them by the number on the bike and arrested them,” the SHO said, adding that they have been charged with mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, and attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment.

