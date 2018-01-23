Padmaavat protests: Supreme Court to hear plea by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh today

The movie is set to release on January 25 The movie is set to release on January 25

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear pleas by the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh seeking modification of its January 18 order staying notifications issued by some states prohibiting the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which has come under attack from Rajput groups.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to the states’ plea for urgent hearing. The states claimed that Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act empowers them to stop exhibition of any controversial movie on the grounds of possible violation of law and order and the power must remain open.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for film producer Viacom 18, opposed urgent hearing on any such interim

applications. The apex court order of January 18 had paved way for the proposed nationwide release of the movie on January 25. The court had also restrained other states from issuing any notification or order banning the screening of the movie.

