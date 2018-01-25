Padmaavat protests: Stones thrown at multiplex in UP, bounty on Deepika Padukone’s nose

A group announced a bounty on actor Deepika Padukone’s nose A group announced a bounty on actor Deepika Padukone’s nose

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday saw several protests, including Lucknow, against the screening of the movie Padmaavat forcing the cancellation of special screenings on the day. DGP O P Singh, who took charge on Tuesday, said the police would take strict action against those who disturbed the screening of the movie.

In a directive issued from the DGP headquarters, the district police officers have been ordered to be on constant vigil and keep watch on suspicious elements on the day of the movie release. Several special screenings of the movie were cancelled following the protests. In Meerut, protesters pelted stones on a multiplex and in Kanpur, PTI reported that a group announced a bounty on actor Deepika Padukone’s nose.

In Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency, PTI reported that the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Samaj protested outside the district magistrate’s office and also gave a memorandum in this regard. In Mathura, PTI reported, alleged members of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena blocked the Mathura-Agra route of the North Central Railway at Bhuteshwar station for about 10 minutes in a “symbolic protest”.

