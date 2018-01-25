Padmaavat protests: Pune mob torches 10 vehicles, 15 arrested

Angry mobs unleashed violence in Ahmedabad as well. They torched a number of motorbikes parked outside a city mall and restaurants on the SG highway on Tuesday evening. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Angry mobs unleashed violence in Ahmedabad as well. They torched a number of motorbikes parked outside a city mall and restaurants on the SG highway on Tuesday evening. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The widespread protests against Padmaavat reached Pune late on Tuesday, when a mob went on a rampage near Vadgaon Bridge and damaged at least 10 vehicles to protest against the film, which is scheduled to release on Thursday.

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the rampage and all of them hail from Rajasthan, said police.

The violent protest started around 11.50 pm on a service road near Vadgaon Bridge, when a group of over 20 people, carrying saffron flags, stopped a tempo carrying chocolates that was on its way from Satara to Mumbai. The protesters allegedly attacked the tempo with wooden sticks, damaging the wind-shield and side mirrors.

The mob allegedly forced the driver, Mahesh Bhadane, and tempo owner Mahesh Bhapkar to get out of the vehicle, before flattening its tyres. It then went on to damage at least eight to nine vehicles, said police.

When asked if the protesters belong to any particular organisation, DCP (Zone II) Praveen Mundheundhe said, “The probe does not point to any such fact till now. Our investigation is on.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App