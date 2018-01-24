Padmaavat protest: UP Kshatriya outfit leader threatens to raze Parliament, SC, booked for sedition

Latest News
In the video, Bhuvneshwar Singh is seen targeting the apex court for comparing Padmavati with Bandit Queen.

Lucknow | Published: January 24, 2018 5:22 am
In the video, Singh was also seen saying that they would ensure the defeat of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other 'Kshatriya' public representatives in the upcoming elections if they did not resign on the issue surrounding the movie.
Bareilly Police have booked the UP president of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha's youth wing on charges of sedition after he was seen in a video, threatening to destroy the Parliament and Supreme Court if Padmaavat releases on January 25. In the video, Bhuvneshwar Singh is seen targeting the apex court for comparing Padmavati with Bandit Queen.

In the video, Singh was also seen saying that they would ensure the defeat of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other ‘Kshatriya’ public representatives in the upcoming elections if they did not resign on the issue surrounding the movie.

Singh is absconding and police teams are conducting raids to nab him.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday at City Kotwali police station in Bareilly under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 67 of Information Technology Act. The case was initially lodged against unidentified persons, before Singh was identified on Monday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, City (Bareilly), Rohit Singh Sajwan informed that in the course of investigation, they spoke to local residents who confirmed that the person in the video is Bhuvneshwar Singh, a local businessman and resident of City Kotwali area.

“Police conducted a raid at his residence but he was not found. A search is on,” he said.

On Sunday, sub-inspector and in-charge of Station Road police outpost, Vikram Singh, lodged a complaint after the video spread on social media.

“In the video, the 45-year-old man is seen trying to provoke people by using hateful words against the government… He is seen threatening that they will destroy the Parliament and create ruckus if the film releases on January 25,” said Senior Sub-Inspector, City Kotwali police station, Ajay Kumar Singh.

“The man is also seen attacking the Supreme Court and threatening to destroy it for comparing Padmavati with Bandit Queen. He is also seen stating that if Rajnath Singh and other ‘Kshatriya’ public representatives did not offer resignation now, they would ensure their defeat in the forthcoming elections,” added Singh.

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha’s national general secretary, Sukhveer Singh Bhadouria said, “Our organisation has been raising the issue… for the past two months, but no one is there to listen to us. There is public outrage over the film and Bhuvneshwar Singh, who is the state president of our organisation’s youth wing, made the statement in a fit of anger.”

  1. A
    Amit Bhattacharjie
    Jan 24, 2018 at 6:00 am
    Get him and show him what real pain is.
    1. A
      Amit Bhattacharjie
      Jan 24, 2018 at 5:56 am
      Get him and show him what real pain is.
      1. Vishal Ghule
        Jan 24, 2018 at 5:34 am
        All this tamasha over a fictional character of Padmavati.
