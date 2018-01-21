Padmaavat: Protest turns violent in Gujarat, buses set ablaze in Mehsana, Gandhinagar

Protests turned violent in Gujarat on Sunday over the screening of the controversy-riddled Bollywood period drama Padmaavat. The film, which is slated to be released across the country on January 25, is witnessing backlash from fringe groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, in various states. The situation turned grim in Gujarat where protesters burned buses and resorted to violence. Buses were burnt in Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Ahmedabad districts of the state by protesters demanding a ban over the film.
Meanwhile, in view of the violence, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner issued a notification stating that those protesting near multiplexes, malls will be booked under section 308 of IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide). The BJP governed state was one among the four which banned the film from releasing before the Supreme Court’s order. Gujarat Police DGP appealed for peace and said that to prevent untoward incident police are making preventive arrests, public buses in several routes had been stopped. “I appeal the protesters not to indulge in violence,” he added.
The film, after much delay, is set to be released in a few days on January 25. However, some multiplex owners have already indicated they might not screen the film over continuous threats of vandalism by Karni Sena and other similar groups. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government which too had banned the film in the state is all set to approach the Supreme Court. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an event in Indore said, “We will again knock on the apex court’s doors.”
In a bid to threaten multiplex owners, Karni Sena members distributed a memorandum in all the theatres asking them not to screen the movie. When asked what they would do when the film is screened, they said, “Wait and watch what happens on 25th.”
The Supreme Court had cleared Padmaavat for nationwide release by staying the notifications of Rajasthan and Gujarat governments, which had prohibited screening of the film following protests by the Rajput community. The court had also restrained other state governments from issuing similar orders. Similarly, the BJP government in Rajasthan has also decided to file a review petition in the apex court against its order allowing the release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer epic drama.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 21, 2018 at 5:27 pmwith 30 odd states in the country, the time is ripe for every manner of fringe groups (on the basis of caste, faith, creed, colour, language, and whathaveyou to form their own senas - a country comprising of 10s of 1000s of senas and any movie, music, art exhibition can be deemed offensive and demand ban, or cut off nose and ears, or heads! thank you FAKENDRANATH for your marvellous social engineering and development for the India of the future - no comment from him for he is bz faking it in Davos - showing off his chaiwalla skills by making chai for everyone!Reply
- Jan 21, 2018 at 5:21 pmIndia is undergoing one of the toughest trails of history. All law abiding citizens, having faith in cons ution and democracy, are awaiting results of this great trail that began with last general elections. It gives very ominous indications and one wonders what will happen if the next general election results hurt the sentiments of these fringe groups.Reply
- Jan 21, 2018 at 5:14 pmWeclome to 3000 BC! Bimaru rajputs that could not defeat a tiny army of muslim invaders and rat worshpping karni sena trying to prove their testosterone! We want Shambulal Regar as PM!!!Reply
- Jan 21, 2018 at 5:09 pm🔴🆓बेरोजगारी हटाओ अभियान🆓🔴 ✔मोदी जी द्वारा चलाए गए डिजिटल इन्डिया से जुड़े और कमाए 15,000 - 20,000 रुपए महीना ✔अब कोई नही रहेगा बेरोज़गार और नही करेगा कोई बेरोज़गार आत्महत्या ✔क्योंकि अब आ गई है 21वीं सदी की सबसे बड़ी रोज़गार क्रांति ✔हमारा सपना पूरे भारत को ही नही पूरी दुनिया को डिजिटल इंडिया से जोड़ना ✔सबका साथ सबका विकास ➡शुरुवात कैसे करे 📲Champ'Cash-Digital`India App को प्ले स्टोर से इन्स्टल करे, और साइन अप करे, $1 डॉलर बोनस स्पौन्सर 🆔: 4⃣6⃣8⃣9⃣4⃣2⃣ 👉🏻चैलेंज को पूरा करे 👉🏻और इंकम करनी शुरू करे 👉🏻इसे जरूर नोट कर ले👉🏻 स्पौन्सर 🆔: 4⃣6⃣8⃣9⃣4⃣2⃣ . . . . . . . . YgshzhxixjdjReply
- Jan 21, 2018 at 4:51 pmKarni goons should vent their anger at the border ......time to pack them n make them stand on loc and for those who are ready to die for the cause should be given suicide bomb jacket n send to pak ......Reply
- Jan 21, 2018 at 5:16 pmwell - at the sight of the first invader crossing the khyber pass their forefathers ran like cowards leaving their foremothers as trophies! history will surely repeat itself!Reply
- Load More Comments