Padmaavat producers move Supreme Court challenging ban in four states

The producers of Bollywood period drama Padmaavat, previously known as Padmavati, Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the ban on the film in four states.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of the counsel of the producer that the matter be heard urgently in view of the ban on its release by various state governments.
On Tuesday, Haryana joined the list of states which banned the film from being screened. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Health Minister Anil Vij proposed the ban citing law and order problems. His proposal was supported by the Cabinet including the chief minister.
The film has so far been banned in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. It is scheduled for release on January 25.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court served a notice to CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi Tuesday, seeking his reply on a petition filed by one Kamta Prasad Singhal. The petitioner had sought a ban on the film’s release because it allegedly “glorified” Sati, a practice abolished in the 19th century.
The court, on November 9 last year, had dismissed the PIL but permitted the petitioner to move his grievance through a representation to the CBFC.
