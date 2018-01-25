Padmaavat movie protests LIVE updates: Film hits theatres today, security beefed up across states

Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: The film has led to violent protests in several parts of the country. On Wednesday, mobs in Gujarat held demonstrations and torched vehicles. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: The film has led to violent protests in several parts of the country. On Wednesday, mobs in Gujarat held demonstrations and torched vehicles. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Bollywood film, releases in theatres today. The film, mired in controversy for its “misrepresentations” and “distortion of facts,” has led to violent protests in several states across the country over the last few weeks. Originally slated for release on December 1, protests by fringe groups and politicians delayed its release. After the censor board cleared the film for release with a few changes, state governments imposed a ban on the film which the Supreme Court later struck down.

Members of fringe groups took to the streets in several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, on Tuesday, protesting the screening of the film. Security has been heightened across these states.

In a particularly disturbing incident in Gurgaon, a mob attacked a school bus with children with sticks and stones. A video of the incident, which went viral, shows terrified children, studying in grades ranging from nursery to class XII, huddled on the bus in fear.

9.00 am: Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Wednesday after a school bus with children aboard was targetted by mobs in Gurgaon. He targetted what he called the BJP’s “use of hatred and violence,” saying it is “setting our entire country on fire.”

There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 24, 2018

8.55 am: There were several protests across Maharashtra as well. In Mumbai, many special screenings were cancelled and attendance remained low. In Pune, 10 vehicles were torched by mobs near Vadgaon Bridge. The police arrested 15 people in connection with the violence, all of whom are from Rajasthan.

8.52 am: In Haryana, a school bus ferrying 10 children, teachers and staff was attacked by a mob that had just torched a Haryana Roadways bus. A video of the incident, captured by a passenger on the bus, went viral on Wednesday and drew reactions from many politicians. Haryana ministers, who have opposed the screening of the Padmaavat, remained silent yesterday after the SC rejected to modify its order on its release. Several schools are closed today as a precautionary measure.

8.40 am: In Uttar Pradesh, special screenings of Padmaavat were cancelled after several parts of the state, including Lucknow, erupted in protests. In Meerut, protesters pelted stones on a multiplex while in Kanpur, according to news agency PTI, a group announced a bounty on Deepika Padukone’s nose. Read more here.

Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: Citing security reasons, many theatres have decided not to screen the film. In Panchkula, Haryana, a notice reads. “We are not playing Padmaavat.” (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: Citing security reasons, many theatres have decided not to screen the film. In Panchkula, Haryana, a notice reads. “We are not playing Padmaavat.” (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

8.35 am: In Gujarat, the police arrested at least 45 and booked them for conspiracy, attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide, damaging private properties. Four FIRs were filed, in which over 2,000 people are named. According to the FIR, “The accused conspired to vandalise cinema halls, beat people and on the pretext of candlelight march, held an illegal assembly.”

8.30 am: Here’s a recap of what happened yesterday: A day ahead of the release of Padmaavat, protests intensified across the country as members of fringe groups reiterated their call for a ban. Violence was reported in several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, among others. Protesters took to the streets holding demonstrations, blocking highways and torching vehicles. Despite heightened security, there were incidents of violence.

8.15 am: The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone, Raveen Singh and Shahid Kapoor, hits theatres across the country today. Shubra Gupta, who’s reviews the film, gives it 2.5 stars, and writes that Padmaavat is spectacular; no one can do spectacle like Bhansali. Read the review here.

