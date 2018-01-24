Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: Day ahead of release, violent protests in several parts of the country

Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: A fan show tickets booked in advance for Padmaavat. The Bollywood movie is slated for released on Thursday, January 25. (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza) Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: A fan show tickets booked in advance for Padmaavat. The Bollywood movie is slated for released on Thursday, January 25. (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza)

In anticipation of protests and demonstrations against the release of Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, states across the country remained vigilant and security has been beefed up. The Supreme Court, rejecting petitions by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, refused to modify its earlier order that rejected a ban on the film. The apex court had also directed state governments to ensure law and order is maintained.

In Maharashtra, the police issued advisories to increase security arrangements across the state, and identified certain districts, such as Aurangabad, Nashik and Kolhapur, as “sensitive pockets.” In Gujarat, protests turned violent on Tuesday. Click here to read our review of Padmaavat.

Here are the Padmaavat release LIVE updates

9.45 am: In Gujarat, protests turned violent late Tuesday night with mobs in Ahmedabad targeting multiplexes and malls, blocking roads and torching parked vehicles. Police fired in the air to scatter the mobs. Violence also broke out in parts of Surat. Protesters burnt tyres to block traffic on the highway to Kheralu area of north Gujarat. Read more about it here

9.35 am: Still wondering whether you should watch Padmaavat or not? Well we have five reasons why you should watch the movie. Click here to watch this quick video and let us know in the comments section whether your’re convinced

9.30 am: With the Supreme Court rejecting pleas by the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh asking that it review its earlier order, Rajput organisations in the state are now urging the Centre to introduce an ordinance and impose a ban on the film. The outfits claim that the issue is no longer restricted to their community but ostensibly involves all Hindus. Here’s what they had to say

Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: Protests erupted in several parts of Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, a mall was targeted by a mob. Express Photo by Javed Raja Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates: Protests erupted in several parts of Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, a mall was targeted by a mob. Express Photo by Javed Raja

9.15 am: Here is Shubhra Gupta’s review of the film. She gives it 2.5 stars.

“Padmaavat is spectacular: no one can do spectacle like Bhansali. This was what he was born to do. You can easily delight in it while the going is good. But nearly three hours of it, and looping rhetoric around what constitutes Rajput valour can and does become tiresome,” she writes. Continue reading here

9.00 am: The District Magistrate, Gurgaon, has imposed Section 144 in the city. Several Rajput and Gujjar-dominated villages on Tuesday held panchayats and decided to stage demonstrations on Wednesday against screening of the film. Jitender Chauhan, national executive member of the Rajput Karni Sena, said, “Panchayats were held in several villages. Residents have decided to meet managers of cinema halls and peacefully request them not to screen the film.” Read more about what’s happening in Gurgaon here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd