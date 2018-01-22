Padmaavat row: Karni Sena open to watching Bhansali’s period drama

Karni Sena President Lokendra Singh Kavi addressing a press conference on Padmaavat movie. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty) Karni Sena President Lokendra Singh Kavi addressing a press conference on Padmaavat movie. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Softening its stand, the Karni Sena, a group opposing film ‘Padmaavat’, on Monday said it was ready to watch the film as offered by Bhansali productions to end the deadlock on the issue. “We are ready to watch the film. We never said that we will not watch the film. The filmmaker had assured us one year ago that he will go for a special screening and now he has written for the screening and we are ready for that,” Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who was in Uttar Pradesh, told PTI over the phone.

The film, slated to be released on January 25, has been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that its makers have distorted historical facts in it. Bhansali production had on January 20 written a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, inviting them to watch the film and assured that the film showcased the honour and valour of the Rajput community.

READ | Delhi police beefs up security to ensure peaceful screening of Padmaavat

Despite the film being cleared by the censor board, it was banned by governments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. However, the ban was lifted by the Supreme Court, paving way for the film’s release nationwide. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments moved the apex court for a recall of its January 18 order allowing the nationwide release of ‘Padmaavat’.

Meanwhile, protesters opposed to the release of the movie Padmaavat burned three buses and damaged the window panes of at least six more buses in different parts of Mehsana district. Meanwhile, in Bhilwara, a youth climbed a 350 feet tall mobile tower with a bottle of petrol protesting against Padmaavat. He got down from the tower after local administration gave him assurance that no case will be registered against him.

The film has been in controversy ever since the declaration of its star cast. The Karni Sena and Rajput royal family has had reservations regarding the portrayal of Rani Padmavati played by Deepika Padukone in the film.

In spite of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s on-record clarifications, the Karni Sena has been speculating about the possibility of intimate scenes in a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Sultan Alauddin Khilji essayed by Ranveer Singh. The producers have denied the claims stating there’s not even a single frame where Rani Padmavati and Khilji appear on-screen. Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi has threatened a nation-wide mutiny if the film gets released. The Karni Sena has also threatened that it would not allow CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi to enter Rajasthan since the latter gave clearance to Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, security have been beefed up across theatres in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana owing to threats of vandalism by groups opposing to screening of the movie.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd