Karni Sena leaders sit on dharna in Surat

The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (RRKS) members sat on a dharna in Surat on Wednesday against the release of Padmaavat. The cinema hall and multiplex owners of Surat have decided not to release Padmaavat on January 25.

The RRKS members, under the leadership of Vikram Shekhavat, sat on the dharna at Athwagate to protest against the release of the film. A total of 60 persons sat on dharna, out of which five also observed hunger strike.

On Sunday evening, violence broke out and vehicles were torched at 20 places in Surat. Surat police arrested over 43 men involved in the violence, including two men for manhandling a woman police officer.

The cinema hall and multiplex owners of the city have decided not to release the movie even after the assurance by Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma, who has promised to provide police protection. On Wednesday evening, Sharma held a meeting with several outfits that are protesting against Padmaavat and requested them to maintain peace.

Talking to The Indian Express, RRKS convener of south Gujarat, Vikram Shekhavat, said, “We have decided to protest in a peaceful way so we sat on dharna. We have taken police permission for dharna till January 30. We don’t want to damage the peaceful atmosphere of the city.”

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We don’t want to take any chance and will not allow anybody to break the peaceful atmosphere of the city. Different teams have been made to patrol in different areas. We are well prepared to deal with any situation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App