Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Amu hospitalised after ‘chest pain’

Suraj Pal Amu (C), general secretary of the Rajput Karni Sena (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Suraj Pal Amu (C), general secretary of the Rajput Karni Sena (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Suraj Pal Amu, general secretary of the Rajput Karni Sena, was admitted to Civil Hospital in Gurgaon Sunday night after he complained of “severe pain in the left side of his chest”.

“He was brought here around midnight with severe chest pain. He is diabetic and has been undergoing treatment for the same. We had prescribed some tests and the results were normal. Some more tests have been prescribed,” Dr Naveen Kumar said.

On Monday evening, Amu was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak as his condition failed to improve.

Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said, “Amu has been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. He will be produced in court and taken back into custody once he recovers.”

Gurgaon Police, meanwhile, also arrested two more people for the violence across the district last week. The arrested men include Davender, chief of the Rajput Karni Sena in Gurgaon.

