Latest News
  • Padmaavat: Karni Sena disrupts school cultural programme over performance on ‘Ghoomar’

Padmaavat: Karni Sena disrupts school cultural programme over performance on ‘Ghoomar’

After facing extreme opposition and ramping up controversy, the film has now been cleared by the CBFC and slated to be released on January 25.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Updated: January 15, 2018 7:14 pm
Padmavati CBFC  The film has now been cleared by the CBFC and slated to be released on January 25.
Related News

Members of Karni Sena broke chairs and a music system in St Paul Convent School in Jaora of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, following a dance performance on Ghoomar song from film Padmaavat— now named Padmaavat—during a cultural programme.

Raising slogans, the activists stormed the school and damaged a few plastic chairs and a music system. The police have arrested four students of neighbouring Bhagat Singh PG College who identified themselves as members of Karni Sena. Ratlam SP Amit Singh said that nobody was hurt during the ruckus caused by the activists who were being sent to jail. He said the activists entered the school more than an hour after the dance performance. The activists were booked for trespassing, rioting and endangering the safety of others.

In November, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Dewas had issued circular asking local schools not to play the song to ensure that sentiments of Hindus were not hurt. However, the circular was immediately withdrawn after an explanation was sought from the DEO.

After facing extreme opposition and ramping up controversy, the film has now been cleared by the CBFC and slated to be released on January 25. Meanwhile, the BJP government in MP has announced that the film will not be released in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Suneet Sood
    Jan 15, 2018 at 7:33 pm
    What's in the song that hurts Hindu sentiments?
    (3)(0)
    Reply
    1. Sunil Achuthan
      Jan 15, 2018 at 7:51 pm
      Tragedy, this is what happens when there is no law and order.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 15: Latest News