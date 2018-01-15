Padmaavat: Karni Sena disrupts school cultural programme over performance on ‘Ghoomar’

The film has now been cleared by the CBFC and slated to be released on January 25. The film has now been cleared by the CBFC and slated to be released on January 25.

Members of Karni Sena broke chairs and a music system in St Paul Convent School in Jaora of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, following a dance performance on Ghoomar song from film Padmaavat— now named Padmaavat—during a cultural programme.

Raising slogans, the activists stormed the school and damaged a few plastic chairs and a music system. The police have arrested four students of neighbouring Bhagat Singh PG College who identified themselves as members of Karni Sena. Ratlam SP Amit Singh said that nobody was hurt during the ruckus caused by the activists who were being sent to jail. He said the activists entered the school more than an hour after the dance performance. The activists were booked for trespassing, rioting and endangering the safety of others.

In November, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Dewas had issued circular asking local schools not to play the song to ensure that sentiments of Hindus were not hurt. However, the circular was immediately withdrawn after an explanation was sought from the DEO.

After facing extreme opposition and ramping up controversy, the film has now been cleared by the CBFC and slated to be released on January 25. Meanwhile, the BJP government in MP has announced that the film will not be released in the state.

