Padmaavat banned in Haryana, govt cites law and order situation

Haryana on Tuesday joined the list of states that have banned the controversy-ridden period drama, Padmaavat, previously known as Padmavti. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in which Health Minister Anil Vij proposed to ban the film citing law and order.

“Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana,” the senior minister tweeted.

Along with Haryana, the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer is now banned in four states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Vij told ANI: “CM earlier said we will take a decision after censor board passes it. In this meeting, I said it should be banned in Haryana keeping in view law & order situation in the state. Cabinet supported this and we decided it will be banned in Haryana.”

Haryana CM, ML Khattar had earlier said that they would take a call on the screening of the film in the state after watching the movie. After obtaining clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers of Padmaavat announced that the film is slated for release on January 25.

Rajput groups have been demanding a nationwide ban on the film, claiming that it distorts history and shows Rani Padmavati in poor light. On Monday, rightwing activists disrupted a school cultural program in Ratlam over a performance on ‘Ghoomar’ song.

