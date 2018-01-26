Padmaavat: CBFC members condemn violence

Security outside Fun Republic in Chandigarh (left); a Panchkula multiplex. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Security outside Fun Republic in Chandigarh (left); a Panchkula multiplex. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

MEMBERS of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) expressed unease and disappointment at the continuing violence around the release of the film Padmaavat.

Mihir Bhuta, who wrote the Mahabharata for television in 2013, said that for the “pride of one woman (queen Padmavati), several other women and children’s lives are being threatened”. A Gujarati writer, Bhuta said the controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie was getting out of hand. “The government should step in,” said the CBFC member.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said it is a failure of the state government if their intelligence branch is unable to foresee such reactions. “It is irresponsible…it seems deliberate,” the filmmaker said. Agnihotri claims the state governments are coming out in support of such outfits for “identity politics and to cash in on vote banks”. He added, “But the film industry is equally guilty. Leaders of the industry should step in and say that if the government does not provide us adequate security, we will not release the film.”

Bhuta added that the current violent protests are “disappointing and heart wrenching”, apart from the movie halls backing out, setting a bad precedent. “We can’t make a movie on controversial subjects like Kashmir or anything else,” Bhuta said, adding that every time a historical movie is to be released, similar controversies are sparked. He referred to a similar controversy ahead of the release of the film ‘Jodha Akbar’. “Principally, the film gives no reason to protest. This is going out of hand. Government’s job is not just to protect people, it also has to educate people,” he said.

Bhuta stressed that what happened in Gurgaon, claiming the attack on buses or on social media are signs of an “upfront movement”. He said, “The clearance to the film was as per law. Nobody should protest.”

Another CBFC member, Ramesh Patange, said that as board members, their job is over. “We cleared the movie, that means CBFC has not found anything objectionable in it. Now, it is for people to decide. I do not wish to get involved in this controversy,” said the editor of Marathi weekly ‘Vivek’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App