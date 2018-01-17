Padmaavat banned, people should not even play its songs: MP minister on Karni Sena violence in school

The activists broke chairs and a music system in St Paul Convent School on Monday for dancing on ghoomar song. The activists broke chairs and a music system in St Paul Convent School on Monday for dancing on ghoomar song.

Two days after members of Karni Sena vandalised a school in Madhya Pradesh following a dance performance on Padmaavat movie’s ghoomar song, state Home Minister said that the since the movie is banned in the state, the people shouldn’t play its songs.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh, however, added that action will be taken against the culprits who damaged the property in a school in Ratlam district’s Jaora in Madhya Pradesh. “MP govt banned Padmaavat, people shouldn’t even play songs of it. If someone plays a banned song, it must be reported to police & not take matter in your own hands. Action to be taken against culprits,” he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The activists broke chairs and a music system at St Paul Convent School on Monday. Four members were arrested for trespassing, rioting and endangering the safety of others.

In November, District Education Officer (DEO) of Dewas had ordered the local schools to refrain playing the songs from film Padmavati— now named Padmaavat. However, the circular was immediately withdrawn after an explanation was sought from the DEO.

#MadhyaPradesh: A school allegedly vandalised by Karni Sena after students performed on song ‘Ghoomar’ from #Padmaavat during their annual function earlier today in Ratlam’s Jaora, 1 student injured. Police reached the spot later. pic.twitter.com/ZuQ6K42Yuv — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the makers of Padmaavat have moved the Supreme Court challenging the ban on the film in four states. Asserting that the movie has undergone changes including in its title as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification and is cleared by the board, the plea said that the states cannot impose a blanket ban on a film. The film is slated to release on January 25. It is so far banned in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

