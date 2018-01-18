Padmaavat to release across India as Supreme Court stays ban by six states

Padmavati, now Padmavat, set to release on January 25. Padmavati, now Padmavat, set to release on January 25.

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the ban on Bollywood period drama, Padmaavat, in six states. The apex court said that states must ensure law and order is maintained and they cannot ban the film citing it as a problem.

All states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film across the country, the bench hearing the matter observed.

On Tuesday, the film producers filed a petition before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, a day after Haryana joined the list of states to ban the film. The producers moved the top court through senior lawyer Harish Salve and advocate Mahesh Agarwal and submitted that the movie has undergone changes, including in its title, as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The bench agreed to hear the matter today after the petitioners requested an urgent hearing of the matter.

Governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have declared that they will not allow screening of the movie, which is set for release on January 25.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had said the decision to ban the film was taken as its release would have led to law and order problems.

The CBFC had cleared the film for release after making some recommendations including a change in the film’s title.

