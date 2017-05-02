Padma Venkataraman bestowed with Avvaiyar award

Social worker Padma Venkataraman (Source: Facebook) Social worker Padma Venkataraman (Source: Facebook)

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday honoured social worker Padma Venkataraman with the state’s “Avvaiyar Award” for 2017. Padma, daughter of former President of India, the late R Venkataraman, was honoured for her efforts in the areas of women’s welfare and rehabilitation of leprosy-affected persons for the past 30 years, an official release said in Chennai.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami gave away the award to Venkataraman, the release said, adding, it carried a cheque for Rs one lakh, a gold medal weighing 8 gm, and a certificate. The “Avvaiyar Award” was constituted by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2012 to honour women actively working in the areas of social reform, women’s development, culture, media, inter-faith harmony, and administration, among others.

Venkataraman, Chairperson of Women’s Indian Association (WIA), called the award a “great honour.” “This only reflects on Chief Minister and the Government of Tamil Nadu’s involvement in advancement of women, children, the differently-abled and the leprosy affected people,” she was quoted as saying. The award will “only strengthen our resolve” to serve the society as best as possible, she added.

