Padma Awards full list: Sanjeev Kapoor, Dipa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik honoured

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday presented the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present for the occasion.

Here is the list of awardees:

Padma Shri

Dr Subroto Das gets Padma Shri

Jitendra Nath Goswami gets Padma Shri

Sanjeev Kapoor receives Padma Shri

Discus Thrower Vikas Gowda receives Padma Shri

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri

Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu receives Padma Shri

Wrestler Sakshi Malik receives Padma Shri

Padma Bhushan

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt receives Padma Bhushan

Padma Vibhushan

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev receives Padma Vibhushan

