Finally, field fires die in Punjab after 54 days

Paddy stubble burning, which started in Punjab on September 27 with the onset of the paddy harvesting leading to a thick blanket of smog over the state at least for a week, has come to a halt after 54 days, with harvesting concluding on November 19.

The state has managed to curb the number of field fires to a large extent this year. A total of 45,384 field fires were recorded in the state this year during the harvesting season, compared to 81,044 last year. This year, an average of 840 field fires were recorded daily, compared to 1,500 last year.

Going by the number of field fires recorded this year, Sangrur, Bathinda and Firozpur led the pack with 6,968, 3,693 and 3,470 incidents, respectively. Pathankot, SAS Nagar and Ropar recorded lowest number of field fires, 12, 168 and 244 respectively.

Incidents of stubble burning in Punjab is recorded by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) in Ludhiana. “If the number of field fires could be brought down by almost 45 per cent in just one year, it could have been brought down to an even lower level if a little support was provided by the state and central governments to the farmers,” said a senior official in the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Though PPCB had started acting tough against the farmers in the beginning and had even booked around 100 of them, it was asked by the state government to go easy on farmers. “In Haryana, the state government was strict with the farmers and not even 1,500 fires were reported across the state,” said an official.

PPCB sources said that while 1,755 FIRs were filed against farmers last year, fewer cases were filed this year since the focus was on educating farmers instead involving them in a “legal battle”.

PPCB chairman Kahan Singh Pannu said an aggressive awareness programme running into several months was launched against the ill-effects of stubble burning, which led to fewer field fires in the state this year. “We will curb it completely by educating the farmers in the coming years,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of Rs 67, 29,500 in environmental compensation (fine) was imposed in 2,392 challan cases, of which Rs 4,88,700 has been recovered from farmers.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the state government to impose a fine of Rs 2,500 for setting two acres of land on fire, Rs 5,000 for burning stubble on five acres of land, Rs 10,000 for burning stubble on 10 acres and Rs 15,000 for larger area.

