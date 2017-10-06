Paddy, rice scam: Congress slams Trivendra Rawat govt over ‘vendetta politics’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File)

Three days after a Rs 600-crore scam in purchase and distribution of paddy and rice in Udham Singh Nagar district was unearthed by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, Opposition Congress on Thursday lashed out at it for playing vendetta politics against the party.

“The Rawat government first unearths a scam (allegedly committed during the Congress regime). Then it doesn’t conduct any high-level probe into it. This creates scepticism among the people against the Congress,” Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pritam Singh said.

In March, a Rs 240-crore scam was unearthed in the Udham Singh Nagar district where a preliminary probe showed corruption in land acquisition for the widening of NH-74.

However, a CBI inquiry, requested by the Rawat government, is yet to be initiated in the alleged national highway scam.

“The BJP should stop reiterating that it has ‘zero tolerance towards corruption’. We know that no probe is to happen in the scams that the government is unearthing. BJP must stop the vendetta politics. It must find out the corrupt people and send them to jail,” said Indira Hridayesh, the leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

