Pact between India, Sri Lanka for co-operation in IT, electronics

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma

The Cabinet was on Wednesday informed about a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Sri Lanka for promoting co-operation in Information Technology (IT) and Electronics field. The pact was signed on January 15, 2018 during the visit of Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad to Sri Lanka.

An official release said that the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been “apprised of a MoU between India and Sri Lanka for promoting co-operation in the field of Information Technology and Electronics”.

The MoU aims to promote co-operation in the areas such as e-governance, m-governance, electronics-public services delivery, cyber security, software technology parks, startups ecosystem, among others.

It will be implemented by constituting a Working Group comprising representatives from both the sides, the release added. “Bilateral co-operation in ICT domain both B2B (business to business) and G2G (government to government) will be enhanced,” the statement noted.

