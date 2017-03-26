Packet of ‘heroin’ seized near International Border in Punjab

One packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, and two Pakistani SIM cards were on Sunday seized by Border Security Force personnel in Ferozepur sector in Punjab.

“Based on specific information, special search operation was carried out by BSF troops in Border Out Post Ulloke area in between Border Security Fence and International Border. During search, one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (weighing about 1 kg) and 2 Pak SIM Cards were seized which were concealed beneath soil in sarkanda growth (wild plant) ahead of border security fence,” the BSF official said.

With this seizure, BSF troops have seized a total of 38.114 kg of heroin, besides nine SIM cards, so far in 2017.

The Official said the enhanced vigil of BSF troops has once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to smuggle contraband into India.

