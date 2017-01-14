PAC to summon Finance Ministry senior officials post budget

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament will summon senior officials of the Finance Ministry after the budget session. Sources said, this comes as the PAC on Friday refuted the statement given by its own committee Chairperson KV Thomas, over summoning Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the parliamentary panel over the issue of demonetisation.

The PAC said that as per rule no. 99 of the committee, the Prime Minister and other ministers cannot be called before the panel without any evidences or consultation in connection with examination of estimates or accounts. According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the committee objected the statement made by the Chairman of the PAC outside the panel and raised the issue over the same.

Earlier, after calling RBI Governor Urjit Patel and top Finance Ministry secretaries to appear before them on the demonetisation issue, the PAC Chairman emphasised that the panel has the power to summon even Prime Minister Modi over the same.

“It is the committee which takes decisions on such matters. Decisions in this regard will be taken only after the January 20 meeting of the PAC. We have powers to summon anyone… Even the Prime Minister and the ministers… that question will come later,” Thomas told reporters in Kerala.