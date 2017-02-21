PAC: Explain risk of online frauds, NPAs

MEMBERS OF the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have asked the Narendra Modi government to shed light on the feasibility of its cashless pitch and the resultant threat of online frauds. These were among the many questions raised at the Parliament panel’s meeting on February 10. The latest meeting also saw PAC members from both the ruling BJP-led NDA and Opposition parties raise questions to the government on issues such as plans to widen the tax net, the tax-GDP ratio, burgeoning non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks, and recovery of black money.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur is learnt to have questioned the apparently slack pace of probe into cases relating to Panama Papers and HSBC cases, in which large amounts of money is suspected to have been laundered abroad.

Noting that the SIT on black money was formed after his speech in Parliament on the issue, which was followed by a PIL, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey asked about the status of probe into issues such as HSBC accounts, Panama Papers, ED action into PMLA “It’s a matter (case) of 2011,” he said.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia is reported to have said that the government has all information, and assured that the details will be shared with PAC.

On NPA issue, Ajay Sancheti from BJP said an amendment should be made in law to make public names of all big loan defaulters, a contention supported by several members.