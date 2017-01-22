‘I’m asking the public, MPs to discuss this (PM appearing before PAC). We don’t have teeth’

PAC Chairman K V Thomas (right) with Senior Assistant Editor Manoj C G during the Idea Exchange at The Indian Express office. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) PAC Chairman K V Thomas (right) with Senior Assistant Editor Manoj C G during the Idea Exchange at The Indian Express office. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

K V Thomas, Congress MP from Ernakulam in Kerala, is Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, which is examining demonetisation as part of its review of Monetary Policy. The committee has sent a detailed questionnaire to the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India. Thomas’s recent remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be called before the panel to answer various queries on demonetisation had triggered a row, with BJP members on the panel vehemently opposing his view. Thomas is also a senior Congress leader and was earlier food minister.

Manoj C G: Your view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be summoned before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on demonetisation has been vehemently opposed by BJP members.

It has been slightly misunderstood. What I said was that if the committee takes a decision unanimously and if the Speaker agrees, then we can call the Prime Minister. Why? Because the Prime Minister is the first among equals. He takes oath not as the prime minister but as a Cabinet minister. So I took this stand, not to offend anybody, that if the committee is unanimous and the Speaker agrees, we can call the Cabinet minister and as he is first among equals, the Prime Minister.

This was discussed in the last PAC meeting and we came to some kind of an understanding. The understanding being that the committee is of the view that as per the rules relevant today, relating to the issue of calling the ministers or the Prime Minister, wherein officials will be called to give evidence in connection with the examination of the estimates and the accounts relating to a particular ministry, the minister shall not be called before the committee, either to give evidence or consultation. The same committee, however, said that the chairperson, when considered necessary, but after deliberations are concluded, may have an informal interaction with the minister. As a member of the committee and having been an MP for a long time, I feel the committee has the right to call the minister and the Prime Minister. The committee has taken a decision that it is not calling the PM, but the chairman, after all deliberations are over, can have an informal interaction. So this is a continuous process of discussions and deliberations. Our idea is to strengthen a democratic institution. Nothing against the PM, nothing to belittle anybody.

Coomi Kapoor: The PAC recommendations have always been unanimous. That is the tradition. But don’t you think that in the case of demonetisation, there may be some problems considering the composition of the committee, which has more pro-government members in it.

We have been handling very sensitive issues like KG Basin, Commonwealth Games and 2G scam. Irrespective of the political angle in these issues, we have been unanimous. The PAC can present a report to Parliament only if it is unanimous. That is why when we took up this subject itself, it was a positive step. So even though in this committee a majority of the members are with the government, when we give the recommendations, it has to be unanimous.

Sheela Bhatt: What are the chances of this committee calling the PM?

Like I said, if the committee is unanimous and the Speaker agrees, you can call the Prime Minister, because you can call the minister. And the importance of that is if the Prime Minister can be called now, a future prime minister can also be called. During the 2G spectrum case, Murli Manohar Joshi said that the then prime minister (Manmohan Singh) had to come before the committee. And the then prime minister agreed. At the same time, Pranabda (then finance minister and now President Pranab Mukherjee) disagreed. C Subramaniam (then agriculture minister, in the 1960s) came before the committee, whether he was called or he came on own.

Sheela Bhatt: As of today, do you have questions to ask the PM?

That will be decided by the committee. The RBI Governor has appeared while senior officials will appear before the committee on February 10. So the committee has to look into it. As a chairman, I am only a guiding presence. The committee has to sit together and all members in this committee are senior members, some of whom are chairmen of many other committees. So let them deliberate on this issue.

Harish Damodaran: Why is the PM such a holy cow? It (demonetisation) was his decision.

I am asking the general public and parliamentarians to discuss on this. We have opened an issue and, as of now, the committee has taken a decision. See, we don’t have teeth. For example, the PAC submits a recommendation to Parliament. If there is no reaction, then what is the function of the PAC? This is the question asked at the meeting of the PAC chairmen of Commonwealth nations in Melbourne. So when I raised this issue, it was not against the government, it was for the institution.

Harish Damodaran: A forum like the PAC allows for a very structured discussion. And since it is behind closed doors, you can ask very probing questions unlike on the floor of the House. Definitely there can be no discussion on demonetisation without calling the PM as, whether you like it or not, it was his decision. There is no point in having a discussion without calling the PM, isn’t it?

I have aired a view that has been widely discussed. The present PAC has taken an important decision. When I raised this issue, it was for the future of the democratic system in the country. And wherever I have gone, whether the Commonwealth PAC meet or elsewhere, they all say that the PAC should have more teeth. Because it is a democratic institution. The Indian PAC is also gaining maturity in this process. That is how we caught the NPA (non-performing assets). We didn’t have the power, because in the correct sense of the word, we look into CAG. But when we called the then RBI governor and chairman of all PSU banks, they came. And the process, on how to manage NPA, has started moving.

Sandeep Singh: Did the RBI ever resist the demonetisation decision? And the chairman will have a discussion with the PM as you pointed out. Will that also be a part of the report that will be submitted?

From my experience, the present RBI governor is open to any discussion. Coming to the second point, it is an academic issue. It is for the people of the country to decide. My contention in the beginning was that the Cabinet ministers include the Prime Minister. I am not going to answer this particular issue now. After deliberations are over, and when the issue comes up, I will give my answer then. Because the committee now is going on very smoothly and I don’t want to create a problem.

Sandeep Singh: So many RTIs have been sent to the RBI but they are not willing to respond. Is that transparency?

Many people ask what the Congress has done to bring corrupt people before the law. RTI is what the Congress has done. If some government is not answering or if some institute is not answering, then they are promoting corruption. We brought the RTI. Now it is for every institute to protect democracy, to fight corruption and nepotism.

Sheela Bhatt: On the issue of transparency, why should this hearing be behind closed doors? Is something concrete being done in this direction?

I cannot. We are under the direction of the Speaker. A committee has already gone to the Speaker with suggestions, one of which is that in important deliberations, let the media be there. At the meeting of PAC chairmen from Commonwealth countries last month, the same issue was raised. I personally support transparency, but these things take time. In a democratic system, everything has to be transparent. People should know what is happening.

Coomi Kapoor: What has been the feedback that you have got from your constituency and state on the effect of demonetisation?

The common people are not familiar with e-transactions. I took the initiative, along with the SBI, to select about 100 students to teach them, so that they can teach their colleagues. Kerala is a literate state but there are still people who do not have bank accounts. I myself don’t know how to use my mobile for these transactions. India cannot be a 100 per cent cashless society. An attempt to have a cashless economy is welcome but it needs preparation. When I was the food minister of the country, we lacked food security. My idea was to supply food materials through the cashless route by swiping cards and other mechanisms. Then I found that 60 per cent of the people do not have bank accounts. It may now be 40 per cent, but this is a big number in India. The PM has taken the demonetisation decision and is now talking of cashless economy. Has he ever thought if there are enough ATMs? If the present ATMs have the technology to handle the new Rs 2,000 notes? And whether banks are functioning? Many of my friends in Kochi tell me that they cannot get new bank accounts as banks are busy handling currency notes. The situation is bad. The common man is suffering. And Kerala is a state where a lot of construction is taking place. We had a lot of people from the Northeastern states but all of them are going back because they don’t have bank accounts.

Vishnu Varma: There is fierce rivalry between Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala over the appointment of district chiefs in the Kerala Congress. Chandy came to meet Rahul Gandhi recently. What is your opinion on that?

I have been with Mr K Karunakaran. Those days we had the Karunakaran group and the A K Antony group. The fights were much much bigger. There used to be even physical assaults. Here you have some discussion and deliberations, etc. And in those days, the media was not so powerful. Now the media, especially electronic, is so powerful that they also instigate. This morning I attended a meeting with Rahulji and everybody is happy. Oommen Chandy is a very senior leader…

Liz Mathew: At the national level, are you happy with the way the Congress is functioning as the opposition party in Parliament and outside?

Any political party, if you look at the last 70 years, has ups and downs. In a democratic system that is inevitable. Indira Gandhi took over the stewardship when the Congress didn’t have power in many of the states. But we came back. Rahul Gandhi is a young man and in the Congress, the family has a lot of influence. It is the binding force for all Congressmen and people of this country. We are confident that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress will become a political force.

Manoj C G: You are considered close to the family. Do you think Priyanka Gandhi should enter politics?

Priyanka has got a lot of influence among people, especially women. Whenever people see Priyanka, they think of Indira Gandhi. We Congressmen feel she should be a little more active in politics.

Sandeep Singh: There was a lot of demand from the BJP last year for the PAC to take up the AgustaWestland issue. You initially resisted.

I never resisted. There was only one issue. There are sub-committees that are headed by a convenor and a joint convenor. I said that I had the right to decide who should be the convenor. That was the only issue. Otherwise any issue connected with Defence or any other ministry and any financial issue, either the sub-committee takes or the main committee takes. If the members say, I will take it up. There is nothing to hide. I’ve gone through the file, I’m confident that there is nothing to connect it to any of the Congressmen.

Manoj CG: You have worked with three generations of Gandhis. What is your advice to Rahul Gandhi? What should he do now?

When Indira Gandhi came, she was a bit shy. She later became a very strong leader. When Rajivji became the PM, I was an MP in 1984. He was also shy in the beginning. But slowly he became a very strong leader. Now I find the same thing in Rahul Gandhi. One thing I have seen in the Gandhi family is that they are very strong. They take care of colleagues. Even in the Bofors case, how much was Rajivji attacked. We later found that Bofors was the best gun we could get. We are using it even now. Many a time the family has been crucified. And they have sacrificed their lives. It is the only political family in the country that faces so much threat. Rahul is slowly coming up. He is interacting with people. Give him time. He is very straightforward and understands the problems. He will be a very effective leader, not only for the Congress but the country too.

Anil Sasi: On the NPA issue which has come up before the committee, the RBI has consistently opposed making the names of the big defaulters public. What is the committee’s view?

Our view is that nothing should be hidden from the people. Who all are involved in the NPA should be exposed is the stand we have taken. Irrespective of political allegiance, the members are unanimous that, in the case of NPA, whoever is involved, no matter how big and influential they are, they should be brought to the panel.

Sandeep Singh: Apart from demonetisation, what are the other issues that have come up before the PAC and are yet to be taken up?

There are some issues that we have already taken up. For example, the assets of the Indian embassies abroad. The final report in this regard has come before the PAC, which we will place in Parliament. It is on the huge assets we have abroad. The second issue we have taken up is the Commonwealth Games. Then the Civil Aviation Ministry. Irrespective of the political angle, the committee is unanimous. In civil aviation, we found some misappropriation. That report will also go to Parliament very soon. On demonetisation, we are not here to find fault with the government, we are here to correct the government.

Liz Mathew: The Congress is preparing to fight the UP elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Do you see this as an indication that the Congress will be able to provide a platform for parties opposing the BJP before 2019?

I am very optimistic about it. I had the opportunity to meet many of the non-BJP chief ministers. We feel that the time has come for the Congress to provide leadership so that all non-BJP political parties can come together. One of the reasons is that the present PM is more than an authoritarian. So we feel that to fight autocracy, we have to stand united and all the democratic forces should go together. That is what I felt when I talked to all non-BJP top leaders in different states. On the eastern side, we find that the states are ruled by regional parties, we have to get their support. The time has come for all non-BJP parties to come together because the PM is behaving like an autocrat.

Manoj CG: It has been some months since the Congress lost power in Kerala. In hindsight, what do you think was the reason for the defeat? Was it the corruption charges against Oommen Chandy or the role played by the KPCC president (V M Sudheeran), some times like an opposition leader?

In Kerala, the LDF and UDF have always come to power alternately. We have seen this for years. And the vote percentage difference is very small. Everybody knows that there is no guarantee that the LDF government will retain power in 2021.