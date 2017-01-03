PAAS plans grand reception for Hardik Patel on January 17

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) headed by Hardik Patel, on Monday, decided to hold a grand reception for Hardik on his homecoming on January 17 when the bail condition imposed on him by Gujarat High Court is coming to an end. Currently, Hardik is camping in Udaipur of Rajasthan.

A core-committee member of PAAS and close aide of Hardik, Dinesh Bambhaniya said, “Our core committee held a meeting in Udaipur on Sunday night. And Monday, all the PAAS conveners in Gujarat also held a meeting here. In the meeting it has been decided that a convoy of 2,000 cars will assemble at Shamlaji check-post on Rajasthan border and will leave to take Hardik from Rajasthan at 11 am on January 17.”

“Then, a gathering of Patidar community is planned at Himmatnagar on the same day at around 2.30 pm in which Hardik will garland a statue of Sardar Patel before addressing the gathering. The function has been kept limited for North Gujarat since Patidars will be busy in marriage season and the religious function of Khodal Dham Trust in Kagvad of Rajkot. We are expecting gathering of around 50,000 people in Himmatnagar,” he said.

Bambhaniya also said that further programmes of PAAS in Gujarat will be announced by Hardik in his address at Himmatnagar.