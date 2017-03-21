PAAS leader Dinesh Bambhaniya arrested by police

Bambhaniya had allegedly cheated his brother-in-law Suresh Marviya of Rs 1.97 crore on the pretext of helping him to get a bank loan for his business, police said. (Representational Image) Bambhaniya had allegedly cheated his brother-in-law Suresh Marviya of Rs 1.97 crore on the pretext of helping him to get a bank loan for his business, police said. (Representational Image)

A key member of quota leader Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Dinesh Bambhaniya, was on Tuesday arrested by the Rajkot police in a cheating case. A team of Bhaktinagar police station has arrested Bambhaniya and his friend Rajesh Umrethiya from Mount Abu in Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Bambhaniya had allegedly cheated his brother-in-law Suresh Marviya of Rs 1.97 crore on the pretext of helping him to get a bank loan for his business, police said.

“Marviya had recently lodged a complaint of cheating against Bambhaniya, his friend Rajesh Umrethiya and a bank official last month. Since then, Bambhaniya and Umrethiya were on the run to escape their possible arrest,” said an official of Bhaktinagar.

Acting on a specific tip off about Bambhaniya’s whereabouts, a police team led by Bhaktinagar police station Inspector V K Gadhvi nabbed Bambhaniya and his friend this morning, the official said.

When contacted, Gadhvi confirmed the arrest and said the details about the case will be revealed on Wednesday, as the police would land here with the duo late Tuesday night.

