P Chidambaram tells BJP to ask its own traders on GST impact

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 25, 2017 9:27 pm
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at BJP for its resolution supporting implementation of GST and demonetisation, saying it was “utter contempt of public opinion”. “BJP national executive supported implementation of GST. They should talk to traders & businessmen in their own party,” he said in a tweet.

Chidambaram also said the BJP national executive’s support to demonetisation is “utter contempt of public opinion”. In its national executive, the BJP adopted a six-point agenda, including one on praising the roll out of the GST which led to “one nation, one tax”.

It claimed the NDA government had “delivered” on its promise on corruption and black money, adding that demonetisation, a move which invited sharp criticism from opposition, “broke the backbone of black market as well as the black money hoarders”.

