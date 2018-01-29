P Chidambaram targets govt on jobs, BJP says insult to poor

Congress leader P Chidambaram said if selling “pakodas” is a job then begging should also be recognised as an employment option. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) Congress leader P Chidambaram said if selling “pakodas” is a job then begging should also be recognised as an employment option. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

A day before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is to present the Economic Survey, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Sunday hit out at the government, claiming it is “clueless” about how to create jobs. He said if selling “pakodas” is a job then begging should also be recognised as an employment option.

The Congress leader, in a series of tweets, cautioned: “Be prepared for an assault on our common sense by wild claims of job creation by the government.” He went on to argue that real job creation will be reflected by robust increase in private investment, private consumption, exports and credit demand, which is not happening yet.

“Earlier it was claimed that a Mudra loan of Rs 43,000 (average loan size) created at least one new job. Show me one person who can ‘create’ a new job out of Rs 43,000 investment,” he said.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s recent interview to Zee News television channel, he said, “Even selling pakodas is a ‘job’ said PM. By that logic, even begging is a job. Let’s count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as ‘employed’ people… Another minister wanted MGNREGA workers to be counted as holding jobs. So they are ‘job’ holders for 100 days and jobless for 265 days!”

The BJP hit back at Chidambaram, saying the Congress has insulted poor and aspirational Indians. “Comparing livelihood means of millions of hardworking Indians from humble background to begging betrays Congress party’s perpetual disdain for the poor,” the party tweeted.

