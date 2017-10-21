P Chidambaram takes a dig at BJP for objecting to Tamil film ‘Mersal’

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the BJP for objecting to a just-released Tamil film’s reference to the GST, saying a law would come where filmmakers would be allowed to make only documentaries praising government policies. “BJP demands deletion of dialogues in ‘Mersal’. Imagine the consequences if ‘Parasakthi’ was released today,” he tweeted.

The former finance and home minister in another tweet said “Notice to film makers: Law is coming, you can only make documentaries praising government’s policies”. References to the GST in “Mersal” starring popular actor Vijay have not gone down well with the BJP which has objected to what it termed as “untruths” about the central taxation in the flick and demanded their deletion.

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan demanded removal of the “untruths” about the Goods and Services Tax (GST), rolled out by the BJP-led NDA government on July 1. His party colleague H Raja claimed the film exposed Vijay’s “hatred” for Modi.

“Parasakthi” is a 1952 Tamil film directed by R Krishnan and S Panju. The film narrated the misfortunes that befall members of a Tamil family during World War II and how they faced their individual life and reunited at the end.

The film faced controversies because of its alleged portrayal of Brahmins and Hindu customs and practices. It acquired cult status in Tamil cinema and became a trendsetter for dialogues and acting for later Tamil films.

