BJP dubs Chidambaram’s stance on Kashmir as opportunistic and contradictory

Reminding former Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram that his own party had opposed the autonomy resolution brought by the then Farooq Abdullah government on floor of the State Legislative Assembly in 2000, Bharatiya Janata Party in the state described his statement advocating greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir as “opportunistic, contradictory, misleading and motivated.

“By advocating greater autonomy, Chidambaram is contradicting the stand taken by his own party on the floor of the house where a resolution in this connection was passed by a voice vote on June 26, 2000,said BJP spokesperson Brigadier (retired) Anil Gupta. “Chidambaram needs to be reminded that the resolution moved by the then Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, P. L. Handoo, was passed amid opposition from members of the Congress (I), BJP and the Panthers Party,he said, adding that “the entire opposition had staged a walk-out from the assembly clearly indicating that it was not the demand of the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir but of a particular political party.

He is advocating the same greater autonomy which his party had opposed on floor of the Legislative Assembly 17 years ago, the BJP spokesperson said, adding that it has once again exposed the dual face of Congress on matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir. During six decades of its rule at the Centre and four decades in the state, the party has made no move to resolve the Kashmir imbroglio created by it due to its flawed policies except making false promises and loud statements leading to the current mess creating a wide rift between the Valley and rest of the nation, he said.

It is to the credit of the then NDA government led by Atal Behari Vajpayee which, despite National Conference then being part of it, “unanimously rejected the demand for autonomy stating that acceptance of the resolution would set the clock back and reverse the natural process of harmonising the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the integrity of the nation, stated Brig Gupta.

The issue of restoring constitutional situation to its 1953 position in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed in detail between the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and National Conference leader Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1974-75 and the agreement signed thereafter affirmed that “provisions of the Constitution of India already applied to the state without adaptation or modificationare unalterable, he said, asking that if this had been the stand of Congress and National Conference in 1975 then why that issue is being being raised time and again by their successors.

Pointing out that both NC and Congress have nothing concrete to offer to the people of Kashmir except false promises and dubious political machinations to ensure that pot continues to boil in the Valley, he said that it also appears to be part of a sinister design to derail the sustained dialogue process initiated by the government to find a final and lasting solution to the imbroglio since demand of autonomy is against national interest.

