P Chidambaram hits out at PM Modi for mob violence, UP moral policing

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said on the day when the prime minister made a pitch for investing in India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the moral police in Uttar Pradesh registered six cases against young couples found in public places.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2018 5:08 pm
Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday took a swipe at Narendra Modi for his attempts to woo investors at Davos, saying that on the day the Prime Minister invited world business to India, Ahmedabad was hit by mob violence and moral policing was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said on the day when the prime minister made a pitch for investing in India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the moral police in Uttar Pradesh registered six cases against young couples found in public places. “On the day when PM invited world business to invest in India, Ahmedabad was hit by mob violence,” he tweeted, referring to the violent protests in Gujarat against the movie ‘Padmaavat’.

The former finance and home minister also said that on the same day, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar pulled up his junior colleague Satyapal Singh for trashing Darwin’s theory of evolution. “On same day, Supreme Court restrained NIA from investigating why a Hindu girl had chosen a Muslim boy to marry,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, addressing the WEF summit at Davos, the prime minister had sought to hard sell India as an investment destination, saying those wanting wealth with wellness and peace with prosperity should come to the country.

