Chidambaram gets emotional, says Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated because he was ‘messenger of peace’

Congress leader P Chidambaram Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday got emotional while talking about late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said he was assassinated because he was a “messenger of peace”, news agency ANI reported. The former finance minister was speaking at a function commemorating the 26th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

#WATCH P Chidambaram gets emotional while talking about late PM Rajiv Gandhi, says he was assassinated because he was a messenger of peace pic.twitter.com/dUFX0ayPio — ANI (@ANI_news) May 21, 2017

Rajiv, who became the prime minister following the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi in 1984, was killed on May 21 seven years later in a suicide bomb attack by the militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to him in New Delhi. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra were among others who paid respects to the former prime minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd