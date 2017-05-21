Latest News
Chidambaram gets emotional, says Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated because he was ‘messenger of peace’

The former finance minister was speaking at a function commemorating the 26th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

By: Express Web Desk | Express Web Desk | Published:May 21, 2017 8:58 pm
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday got emotional while talking about late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said he was assassinated because he was a “messenger of peace”, news agency ANI reported. The former finance minister was speaking at a function commemorating the 26th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv, who became the prime minister following the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi in 1984, was killed on May 21 seven years later in a suicide bomb attack by the militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to him in New Delhi. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra were among others who paid respects to the former prime minister.

  1. V
    vish
    May 21, 2017 at 9:22 pm
    Hello PC what about those Tamilians who killed our PM ?The same Tamilians mistreated him in Sri Lanka when he send Indian Army to Srilanka. As a good leader and as a good citizen and opposition party will you please explain what are your responsibilities towards the nation.
    Reply
    1. S
      Sadasivan
      May 21, 2017 at 9:12 pm
      Mr Chidambaram, We know about Bofors!t The nation was under Italian rule since Rajive's time. All Congress-Communist and foreign elements joined together and looted India!
      Reply
      1. P
        Pork Kabab
        May 21, 2017 at 9:09 pm
        Messenger of peace like Muhammad.
        Reply

