MV Emerald Star sinks near Philippines coast: Indian Navy dispatches aircraft to rescue missing sailors

The aircraft is equipped with two SAR kits which contain an inflatable dinghy capable of carrying 10 persons. It is also carrying emergency food and water supplies meant for airdropping to survivors.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 16, 2017 8:17 am
japanese coast guard news, manila news, world news, indian express news A P-8I (Navy 323) left from its base at 11.45 pm last night.
An Indian Navy aircraft was dispatched to assist in search and rescue operations for the missing sailors of MV Emerald Star which sank near the Philippines coast on October 13. The ship was carrying 26 Indians on board.

A P-8I (Navy 323) left from its base at 11.45 pm last night. It will arrive in Manila at 9.00 am local time (01:00 UTC) and begin search and rescue operations right away. The aircraft is equipped with two SAR kits which contain an inflatable dinghy capable of carrying 10 persons. It is also carrying emergency food and water supplies meant for airdropping to survivors.

On Friday, the 33,205 tonne Emerald Star sent a distress signal to the Japanese coastguard as it sailed 280 km east of northern tip of Philippines. According to a Japanese coastguard spokesperson, two patrol boats and two planes were immediately dispatched to the site but a typhoon had made the rescue difficult. The spokesperson also said that the cargo ship had sunk while three other vessels sailing near the area rescued 15 crew members. However, 11 others were untraceable.

japanese coast guard news, manila news, world news, indian express news The aircraft will arrive in Manila at 9.00 am local time (01:00 UTC) and begin search and rescue operations right away.

