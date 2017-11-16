Oxford to have Hindi word of the year for the first time

The word of the year will be announced in January 2018. (Photo for representation) The word of the year will be announced in January 2018. (Photo for representation)

Oxford Dictionaries will have a Hindi word of the year for 2017. It will be a word or expression that has attracted a great deal of interest this year. The chosen word should reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the year. It does not necessarily have to be a new word, but should be one that is strongly linked somehow to 2017.

The word of the year will be announced in January 2018. Oxford Dictionaries has called on Hindi speakers across the country to help choose the word. Submissions need to be made before November 29. Following the public suggestions, the word will be chosen by the Hindi Dictionaries team at Oxford University Press (OUP) along with an advisory panel of language experts who each bring a unique perspective.

The panel includes writer-publisher Namita Gokhle, Indian language expert Kritika Agrawal, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, senior editorial manager at OUP India Malika Ghosh, and Ranchi University associate professor Poonam Nigam Sahay. Kritika Agrawal, language champion for Oxford’s Hindi Living Dictionary, said the Hindi word of the year was a big leap forward for the Hindi language as it aims to highlight the social and cultural relevance of Hindi in the current context.

“It is the campaign’s endeavour to alter perceptions about languages being a living intangible heritage and not merely a static tool of communication. I am delighted to be a part of, and to promote, a wonderful initiative as this,” she said. Oxford said it had been creating dictionaries for over 150 years and its dictionary editors in India and around the world had developed expertise in monitoring how language was used by real people.

“To further supplement our research, we’re both calling on Hindi speakers across India to send us their word of the year suggestions and consulting with a panel of experts from a range of backgrounds,” it said.

