Oxford launches compact English-English Assamese dictionary

As many as 24,000 words, phrases, idioms, phrasal verbs and derivatives with their translations and over 200 illustrations, 13,000 example sentences and 1,100 synonyms and opposites are some of the key features of a new Oxford English-English Assamese dictionary.

The base of this dictionary is adapted from the Oxford essential dictionary. The Assamese translation is kept simple and reflects the current usage of the language. A pronunciation guide using the International Phonetic Alphabet is provided to help users in pronunciation.

“This new learning solution has been especially compiled for not just students but also for adult learners of English, teachers, translators and also general readers,” Oxford University Press (OUP) said. The dictionary is seen as a vital tool for speakers of Assamese for learning the English language.

The Oxford Compact English-English Assamese Dictionary is an addition to OUP’s 23 existing bilingual dictionaries in Indian Languages.

The dictionary was launched here yesterday at an event attended by several educators, academicians and representatives of educational institutions.

The launch was followed by a panel discussion on “Bilingual Learning Materials: An Effective Medium to Develop English Proficiency Skills.”

Paras Bansal, Business Head (Higher Education, Trade and Professional Learning) OUP India, said at the launch, “The development of the pedagogically advanced English-English Assamese Dictionary is a significant milestone for OUP’s professional learning programme.

“This launch gives us extended reach into the vital Assamese market which has a large young population desirous of improving their proficiency in the English language, for both personal and professional development.”

