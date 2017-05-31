Owner of gutted truck: Had papers to transport animal remains

Five men, Nishant, Sagar, Parveen, Deepak, and Kuldeep have been arrested in connection with the incident. Five men, Nishant, Sagar, Parveen, Deepak, and Kuldeep have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two days after a truck taking animal remains from Faridabad to Hapur was set on fire and its driver assaulted by a mob, on the suspicion that the vehicle was carrying beef, the vehicle’s owner and police said the transportation was being done legally.

Truck owner Mohammad Islam said, “We had documents for moving the remains. Even if the mob thought we were doing something illegal, they should have taken it up with the administration and police…we need to be assured of safety while we are on the job.”

Five men, Nishant, Sagar, Parveen, Deepak, and Kuldeep have been arrested in connection with the incident. Pankaj Singh, SHO, Surajkund police station, said, “There are no indications yet that the vehicle was carrying beef. They had proper documents and were transferring the material on behalf of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. We expect to make more arrests soon.”

