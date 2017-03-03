Jammu and Kashmir: Owner of arms-laden truck barred from cross-LoC trade

The government has also barred another cross-LoC driver from Uri from trade as the CID posted at trade facilitation centre has given adverse reports about him. The government has also barred another cross-LoC driver from Uri from trade as the CID posted at trade facilitation centre has given adverse reports about him.

The owner of the arms-laden truck that was caught in Kashmir while it was returning from PoK has been barred from trading and the government has ordered an inquiry.

On Thursday evening, police removed a Chinese pistol, two magazines with 14 rounds, four AK magazines with 120 rounds and two Chinese grenades from the truck bearing registration number JK03B 1586. The truck was returning from Chikoti in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after it had dropped a consignment of bananas.

The Trade Facilitation Centre Salamabad in Uri told the trading company – Rohaan Enterprises of Banihal – that it has been debarred from trade activities.

“As per the details available with this office, you have loaded a vehicle… with 554 boxes of bananas that crossed the LoC on 28 February and during return of the said vehicle, some arms and ammunition has been recovered from the possession of the driver,” the order read. The trade facilitation centre said this “indicates some involvement at your end also. So, till pending inquiry in the case, you are debarred from trade activities forthwith,” the trade body wrote.

The custodian of the Trade Facilitation Centre, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, said the body barred the driver because ammunition was found in his vehicle and the trader whose goods he was taking. “The trader has been called for further questioning,” Bhat said.

Earlier too police had recovered weapons from trucks coming from PoK. Consignments of drugs too were found.

Two years ago, a team of the Union Home Ministry visited Kaman Post and agreed to install full-body truck scanners at Salamabad and Chakanda Bagh, something the Army has long demanded. However, till date the scanners have not been installed.

The Army’s top officials have flagged this issue with the Centre and asked for speeding up the process. In January 2015, in one of the biggest recoveries, 114 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 100 crore was seized from a truck that came from PoK to the Salamabad Trade Centre.