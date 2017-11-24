Owaisi slams Bhagwat’s statement on Ram temple

“We hope the Supreme Court gives decision on the basis of evidence and not on the basis of faith. It was a title suit…. We hope the Supreme Court takes note of this,” Asaduddin Owaisi said. “We hope the Supreme Court gives decision on the basis of evidence and not on the basis of faith. It was a title suit…. We hope the Supreme Court takes note of this,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today alleged that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the BJP wanted take political advantage in Gujarat polls with his “obnoxious” remarks on Ram temple issue and warned the Sangh that it was “playing with fire”. The Hyderabad MP alleged that the RSS and BJP were trying to create an “atmosphere of fear” ahead of the hearing on the Ayodhya dispute on December 5 and hoped that the Supreme Court will take note of what he called “nefarious designs”.

“This statement (by Bhagwat) is neither good for the country nor for the country’s Supreme Court,” he said and asked is the RSS chief “was trying to influence or pressurise the Supreme Court in some way”. Bhagwat today made a strong pitch for building Ram temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya, saying only a mandir would come up there and not any other structure.

Reacting to it, Owaisi told reporters, “(I) hope that Supreme Court takes note of how the government, BJP and RSS are trying to trigger an atmosphere of strain in the whole country, when the hearing is going to take place from 5th (December), make it a political issue in the whole country once again, so that they can take political advantage.” Owaisi alleged that the Sangh was trying to take ” advantage in Gujarat polls and later in 2019 (general elections)”.

“Is he trying to influence or pressurise the Supreme Court in some way? Is he trying to say that he knows that the Supreme Court will base its judgement on faith and not on Constitution, evidence? That is the message he is giving,” he said. “This is a delicate matter and RSS is playing with fire by making such obnoxious comments,” Owaisi added. “We hope the Supreme Court gives decision on the basis of evidence and not on the basis of faith. It was a title suit…. We hope the Supreme Court takes note of this,” he said.

Addressing “Dharma Sansad”, a congregation of 2,000 Hindu sages, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at Udupi in Karnataka, the RSS chief said there should be no ambiguity that Ram temple will be built at Ayodhya. “We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change,” Bhagwat said.

The Supreme Court will on December 5 commence the final hearing on the cross-appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad High Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. The high court had ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre area at Ayodhya among the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

