Owaisi calls Padmaavat ‘rubbish’, wants Muslims to learn from Rajputs’ solidarity against film’s release 

Describing the controversy-hit period drama ‘Padmaavat’ as “bakwas” (rubbish), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has called on Muslims to take a leaf out of Rajputs’ books who are standing firmly against the film’s release. “The film is ‘bakwas’ and bad…The Muslim community has to learn from Rajputs, who are united in not letting the film release,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member had said while addressing a public meeting in Warangal district.
Owaisi also urged Muslims not to waste their time watching the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. “Don’t go. God has not created you to watch a two-hour film,” he said. “Mr (Narendra) Modi (Prime Minister) has formed a 12-member committee for that film; take out what you can…(but) nobody was consulted when law (to end triple talaq) was being made against us.”
Citing freedom of expression and recalling instances of courts refusing to ban works of literature and art, the Supreme Court had on Thursday cleared the decks for the nationwide release of ‘Padmaavat’ by staying notifications of the governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat that barred screening of the film following protests from the Rajput community.
Opposing the film, the Karni Sena alleged that it “distorts historical facts” and “hurts sentiments” of the Rajput community. Padmaavat, earlier titled ‘Padmavati’, has been embroiled in a series of controversies since the early stages of production as the set of the movie was vandalised twice in Jaipur and Kolhapur, while Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena last year.
The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, is set to release on January 25.
- Jan 19, 2018 at 6:33 pmVery sad indeed. "Rubbish" the pot calling the pan Black......... he i a real trouble makerReply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 6:17 pmIn the garb of ban on the film he is instigating Muslims to unite.. for what?Reply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 6:26 pmFor Seats.Reply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 6:15 pmEvery statement this person makes is to instigate Muslims against indians. Sad...he is an elected representative of people of India...Reply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 6:05 pmWhere will it end? Both RED and Owasi have to answer.Reply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 6:06 pmI mean both RSS and Owasi to answer.Reply
